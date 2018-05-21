BamBam & Teddy A cover The Celebrity Magazine’s love edition

Former Big Brother Naija housemates and lovers, BamBam and Teddy A are the latest cover stars for The Celebrity Shoot Magazine‘s Love edition.

The lovelies, who were called BamTeddy in the house, developed an intimate relationship in the house which has grown since their leave from the house.

They’ve graced interviews and events together – they’ve pushed their brands and all… recently they covered The Celebrity Magazine’s Love Edition.

See more photos from the spread below:

