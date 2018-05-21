Bambam & Teddy-A Look Adorable On The Cover Of Celebrity Magazine (Photos)

Former big brother naija housemates Bam Bam and Teddy A are once again the cover of a popular Nigerian Magazine.





The Celebrity Shoot Magazine owned and published by fashion designer and stylist, Abbyke Domina, has the former Big Brother Naija 2018 sweethearts on the cover.

Former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tope Adenibuyan, known as Teddy-A, and his sweetheart, Oluwabamike Olawunmi, known as BamBam, have graced the cover of Celebrity Shoot Magazine.

The latest ‘Love’ edition of the magazine owned and published by celebrity fashion designer and stylist, Abbyke Domina, have the right pair from the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ lovers.