BamBam vs T-Boss, who rocked the floral headgear better?

Social media users are currently talking about Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates, T-Boss and BamBam as they go head to head in the battle of the floral headgear.

They are both rocking the Umezkulture head piece in red.

These bold fashion statements have caused a debate online.

Whose look do you prefer?

Meanwile, Bells University graduate, BamBam of the Big Brother Naija fame is no doubt one of the classiest females who took part in the reality show which lasted for 85 days in South Africa.

Talk about beauty, exposure, class, talent fashion sense, intelligence, business sense and other qualities that could make a woman great; BamBam has them all in abundance.

This must be one of the reasons why a social media influencer and Lagos socialite, Noble Igwe described her and Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora as one of the classiest of the 20 ex housemates although he was severely bashed for that on Twitter.

Today, BamBam whose real name is Oluwabamike Olawunmi is living up to the expectations of her fans. She is fantastically doing well for herself as she has floated her business enterprise known as Bam Oils which trades in beauty oils for women and she is making money from it.

