BamTeddy drama: Teddy A defends baby mama, Layla Amani

Teddy A’s baby mama, Layla Amani has been dragged on social media following her tweet yesterday.
It all started when BamBam wished Teddy A’s son a happy birthday on her Instagram page and Teddy’s baby mama reacted with this tweet;
“Women you are trying too hard I wish u can take baby steps”
Well, the Dallas based Mauritanian beauty was slammed, with many saying it’s just a birthday wish and nothing more.
Teddy A is not having the dragging, and has taken to twitter to beg those insulting her to stop;
“If you’re a true fan or not please respect the mother of my child instead of bashing her left right and center. That’s all I ask for, thank you.”
Meanwhile, Teddy A also has a message for those he is giving chest pain.
