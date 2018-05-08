Entertainment, Gossip

BamTeddy drama: Teddy A defends baby mama, Layla Amani

Teddy A’s baby mama, Layla Amani has been dragged on social media following her tweet yesterday.

It all started when BamBam wished Teddy A’s son a happy birthday on her Instagram page and Teddy’s baby mama reacted with this tweet;

“Women you are trying too hard I wish u can take baby steps”

Well, the Dallas based Mauritanian beauty was slammed, with many saying it’s just a birthday wish and nothing more.

Teddy A is not having the dragging, and has taken to twitter to beg those insulting her to stop;

“If you’re a true fan or not please respect the mother of my child instead of bashing her left right and center. That’s all I ask for, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Teddy A also has a message for those he is giving chest pain.

