Bank Worker, Policeman Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Popular Bank In Ekiti State (Photos)

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday, attacked a commercial bank in Ilawe-Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State, and left two people dead in their wake.

Eyewitnesses said the operation lasted over one hour and killed a policeman and a bank worker, while another bank worker was also reportedly shot by the bandits on the arm.

Another eyewitness revealed that the robbers stormed the bank close to the Alawe’s Palace at about 2.45pm and operated unhindered, for over an hour.

They reportedly blasted the bank’s security door with dynamite before gaining entrance. The dynamite also blew up a blue colour Toyota Camry car parked within the vicinity of the bank.

The robbers reportedly stole a yet-to-disclosed amount of money.

While confirming the incident in a telephone chat, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, expressed shock at the incident.

He said the robbers turned his domain to a warfront by firing dynamite and grenade which caused panic and subsequently, paralysed business, traffic and other social activities.

Oba Alabi said: “It was a terrible experience; my palace is very close to the bank. It was terrifying, it was like a warfront. They kept detonating grenades during the attack.

“I was in the palace during the robbery (and) the attack happened less than a hour after a bullion van delivered cash to the bank.

“We have been in touch with the governor and the state Police Command.”

Efforts to get the police reaction to the bank robbery were unsuccessful as telephone calls and text messages went unanswered.

