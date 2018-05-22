Local News

Banker Diverts Customer’s N2.9m To His MMM Business In Kwara

Oyeyemi Mashood

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old banker, Oyeyemi Mashood, in prison for allegedly defrauding customers of N2,972,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Kudirat Yahaya, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Mondala Prison, Ilorin, and adjourned the case until June 5, for further mention.

The accused is standing trial on three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Ologbonsaye, told the court that the suspect diverted the customers’ deposits to MMM, Twinkas and Lupas Ponzi schemes, without the consent of the bank management or the customers.

Ologbonsaye said the suspect was arrested on May 9, following the report by the Auditor of Fidelity Bank, Taiwo Branch, Ilorin, which showed that he diverted the customers’ money to his own use.

He said that the bank discovered the fraud as a result of complaints from the bank customers – Chioeze Ventures and Chijoke-Ife Noble – that their account did not reflect the amount deposited in the recent time.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code and urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending the outcome of investigation.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING News: Senator Omo-Agege Appears Before Senate Panel Probing Mace Theft

So Sad: The Situation Of This School Classroom In Imo State Will Make You Cry (Photos)

Eating One Egg Per Day May Keep Heart Disease Away – Study

Apostle Suleman Gives Football Juggler N500k After Performing Live In His Church (Photos)

CAN Tells Buhari To Forget Second Term Over Killings In Nigeria

I Was Fired For Refusing To Go After Atiku, Saraki, Wike, Ekweremadu – FG’s Sacked Special Investigator

30,000 Civil Servants Benefit From FG’s Housing Project – Loans Board

EXPOSED: Health Worker Speaks On Abuja Village Where Newborn Twins Are Hanged To Death ‘Because They Are Evil’ (Photos)

Man Shoots Himself Dead By Mistake While Escaping After Trying To Kill Ex-Girlfriend’s Lover (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *