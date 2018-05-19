Local News

Banker Killed By Armed Robbers During Robbery Operation Buried Amid Tears (Graphic Photos)

The late David Adeyemi Otitoj

A Union bank bank staff in in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti state, David Adeyemi Otitoj shot dead by armed robbers during a robbery operation at the bank was yesterday buried amidst tears by friends and family members.

In the operation that lasted over one hour, the robbers killed a policeman and also reportedly shot another banker in the arm. 

Sadly, the deceased banker’s wife welcomed a bouncing baby two weeks ago.

It was gathered that the robbers stormed the bank which is located close to the Alawe’s Palace on Wednesday, May 16th, at about 2.45 pm and operated unhindered for over an hour. They reportedly blasted the bank’s security door with dynamite before gaining entrance and carting away an unspecified amount of money.

