Barca Or Madrid? Mohamed Salah Finally Speaks On His Future Ahead of Champions League Final

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah who has in recent times trailed with transfer rumours away from Liverpool with suitors across Europe, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, after a barnstorming debut campaign at Anfield, has vowed he holds ambitions to win trophies beyond this season at Liverpool.

According to Dailymail UK , the Egyptian who has scrored a total of 43-goals and is bidding to lift his first piece of silverware at the club later this month when Liverpool face Real in Kiev on May 26, insists he is happy on Merseyside.

He said; ‘I’m very happy here, I’m very happy and everything is fine. Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

‘It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. We have had an unbelievable year.’

Salah was the toast of the evening at Anfield after scooping up the major awards at the events