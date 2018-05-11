Barca Or Madrid? Mohamed Salah Finally Speaks On His Future Ahead of Champions League Final

While speaking ahead of the Champions League final showdown in Kiev with Real Madrid, the hottest football player at the moment, Mohamed Salah, has spoken on his future.

Mohamed Salah who has in recent times trailed with transfer rumours away from Liverpool with suitors across Europe, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, after a barnstorming debut campaign at Anfield, has vowed he holds ambitions to win trophies beyond this season at Liverpool. According to Dailymail UK , the Egyptian who has scrored a total of 43-goals and is bidding to lift his first piece of silverware at the club later this month when Liverpool face Real in Kiev on May 26, insists he is happy on Merseyside. He said; ‘I’m very happy here, I’m very happy and everything is fine. Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited. ‘It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. We have had an unbelievable year.’ Salah was the toast of the evening at Anfield after scooping up the major awards at the events

Salah picked up two player of the year awards at Anfield on Thursday night before being flown to collect the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year at the Landmark Hotel in London.

He believes Liverpool are writing a new chapter under Jurgen Klopp and are ready to topple Real after sealing a top four finish against Brighton this weekend.

‘We are very comfortable (that we will) play in the Champions League next season,’ he added after collecting a trophy sponsored by Standard Chartered and the Arora Family.

‘It is just the beginning. On the way to the final we beat top teams like Man City and Roma. I’ve not scored for three games. I’m fine. If you don’t score for three games it’s not the end of the world.’