Barcelona Legend Iniesta Joins New Club…See Details

After winning double with Barcelona, Legendary midfielder, Andres Iniesta has now joined a new club in Asia.

Iniesta

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta joined Japan’s Vissel Kobe on Thursday, the club’s owner Hiroshi Mikitani said, describing him as a “world-class” player.

Iniesta showing off his new shirt

“I am pleased to announce today that Andres Iniesta will be signing up to play with Vissel Kobe after his historic career at FC Barcelona,” Mikitani told reporters in Tokyo.

Iniesta also shared photos as he moves to his new club.

