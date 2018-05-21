Barcelona places an £88m price tag on Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona have set a price for Ousmane Dembele amid interest from Liverpool, Express reports, quoting Don Balon.

The Frenchman could leave Nou Camp for Anfield having failed to settle at the Nou Camp following his £134m move from Dortmund last summer.

And according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon, Barca have set a huge £88m price tag for the 21-year-old.

Don Balon revealed the three players they hope to sign with Dembele’s sale which includes Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso and Real Betis ace Fabian Ruiz’s .

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is reportedly on their radar with Nelson Semedo failing to settle.

Barcelona ended the season losing just a match in all 38 games played in La Liga this season with 93 points.

Enersto Valverde’s side defeated Real Sociedad on the last day courtesy of a brilliant Philippe Coutinho’s trademark goal and it marked Andres Iniesta’s last game for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi finished the season with 34 goals emerging as the league’s topscorer and won the European Golden Shoe award.

Valverde won his first trophy when his side defeated Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final with a resounding 5-0 victory.

Barca were knocked out of quarter finals by Roma following a 4-4 aggregate scoreline but the Romans progressed on the away-goal rule.

-Naij