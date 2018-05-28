Local News

Barcelona Will Have To Throw Me Out – Umtiti

 

Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United, has claimed that Barcelona will have to “throw me out the door” in order for a summer switch to be made.

The France international defender has a €60 million release clause in his contract which is proving enticing to clubs outside of Camp Nou.

Those in Catalunya are eager to raise that asking price by agreeing fresh terms, but no agreement has been reached as yet and transfer talk is rumbling on towards the summer window.

Umtiti has offered no indication that he will be looking for a move, having previously stated his “love” for Barca, and has now suggested that he will only leave if deemed surplus to requirements.

The 24-year-old told L’Equipe: “I’m at a club that allowed me to realise my dream of playing there.

“I’m still under contract at the moment. So for me to leave, either they throw me out the door or I decide to leave.”

Umtiti’s current contract is due to run until 2021.

Talks regarding a new deal are set to continue in Catalunya, but for now attention is turning towards World Cup matters.

France are among the favourites to go all the way in Russia, with Umtiti set to partner Real Madrid rival Raphael Varane at the heart of Didier Deschamps’ back four.

Despite domestic differences between that pair, Umtiti is confident that their partnership can prosper.

He added: “We know that our job will be very important.

“During the last meetings, we were able to get a run of matches together – whereas we rarely played together before that.

“It’s about finding automatic reflexes in central defence, because sometimes you don’t have the time to talk to each other and to know how the other plays or perceives certain situations. You need games and dialogue.

“Raphael is someone who’s very intelligent. He plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. So I don’t think we’ll have any problems in finding a way of complementing each other.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Photo of Corper Who Slumped And Died 5 Days After Completion Of Service

Ghastly Motor Accident At Army Gate Onitsha (Photos)

Hot Mama: Tiwa Savage Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With New Mind-Blowing Photos

Lionel Messi Reveals Where He Wants To Play After Leaving Barcelona

Hushpuppi Gives Condition To Help Kemi Olunloyo… Read What He Said She Must Do

Nigerian Rapper, Falz Speaks On The Yahoo Yahoo Problem

See The Moment A Golden Range Rover Was Crushed With A Digger (Photos)

EFCC Arraigns Former Governor And Minister Over Alleged N450m Scam (Photos)

2000 Women Apply To Be Millionaire’s Wife As ‘Broke’ Student Finally Wins (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *