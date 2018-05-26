Entertainment, Gossip

Basketmouth reveals why money is more important than peace of mind

Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth is a Nigerian comedian and actor.

Basketmouth has built an empire for himself (and still building)! from his comedic performances and his ability to host a variety of shows.

The 39-year-old Father of two took to his instagram to share an insightful post about ‘money’.

Basketmouth shared the photo above and wrote:

A wise man once said that money can’t buy you happiness, and I totally agree with him…..but I think it’s more comfortable to be crying in a house like this than in a face me I face you.
I don’t know about you.

