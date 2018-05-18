Battle of the bondage inspired dress – Alex vs Annie Idibia

Folks on Social media in their usual way are currently comparing the clothes worn by ex-big brother naija housemate, Alex and Actress Annie Idibia

Big Brother Naija finalist, Alex and actress, Annie Idibia both stepped out in black dresses with similar bondage designs.

Annie rocked hers to the Headies while Alex turned up in hers at her homecoming party in Enugu.

These bold fashion statements have caused a debate online.

Who rocked it better?

Meanwhile, Alex had an awesome homecoming along with her partner Tobi in Enugu Today. Alex who stepped out to the party in a daring outfit shared some photos and videos on social media and wrote;

There is nothing I can say or type that can show how grateful I am. Enugu,Nsukka, I’m blessed with you people. I’m proud to be a University of Nigeria Nsukka student. I’m proud to be a federation theatre member. I’m happy I’m loved. You people increased my confidence in being myself. @stinblaze_da_comedian @mitchy_mike I can’t thank you enough. The sponsors of my welcome, I am overwhelmed. @tobibakre you are irreplaceable. @z3lla_ I mithed u 🤣🤣🤣. See yasef. @teez_dora @nelly_cath God bless u. @poptvofficial Thanks for being around, the sky is a starting point. Many people to thank. Lemme come and be going before I type rubbish. May God bless you all. Never forget where you started from. #yourfavouritevillagegirl #unusual #wedyehair

-Gistreel