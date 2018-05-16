Local News

Battle Of The Fringe-pants: Nina Vs Nancy Isime

 

Nina and Nancy Isime

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina and TV host and actress, Nancy Isime both rocked black fringe pants.

While Nina went for a more covered up look with pink shoes to brighten the look, Nancy rocked strap black top and transparent mules.

These bold fashion statements have caused a debate online.

