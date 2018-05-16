Battle Of The Fringe-pants: Nina Vs Nancy Isime

Nina and Nancy Isime
Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina and TV host and actress, Nancy Isime both rocked black fringe pants.
While Nina went for a more covered up look with pink shoes to brighten the look, Nancy rocked strap black top and transparent mules.
These bold fashion statements have caused a debate online.
