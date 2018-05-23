Entertainment, Gossip

Battle of the N745,000 Balenciaga bag – Toke Makinwa vs Ini Edo vs Ebube Nwagbo

Toke Makinwa and actresses, Ini Edo and Ebube Nwagbo love to splurge on designer items.

This time, it’s on a Balenciaga bag that costs N745,000.

They all stepped out carrying the Balenciaga bag which costs $2,050 (N745k).

Toke went for a vibrant yellow, Ini Edo went for the green, while Ebube chose a more subtle version in blue.

Award-winning actress Ini Edo began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was announced as a judge for the Miss Black Africa Uk Pageant.

Whose look do you prefer?

