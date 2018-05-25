Battle of the peek-a-boo pants- Tiwa Savage vs Solange Knowles

Tiwa Savage appears to have been making bold statements with her choice of outfits for awhile now.

She just shared some stunning photos of herself rocking a peek-a-boo pant and fans are really loving it.

Aside from being one of the biggest stars in Africa, Tiwa Savage is also known to be a “style Queen”, who is always trying to ‘slay’ in new photos every now and then.

As usual, some of her many fans are in awe at her “pure class” while some others feel she is pushing herself too much just to look awesome for her followers.

See more photos below:

American Singer, Solange Knowles rocked the full Shanel Canvas Body Bag, Bandeau, and Strap on Sleeves for an event three days ago.

Who rocked it better?

