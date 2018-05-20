Entertainment

Battle of the sexy denim dress! Nina vs Chioma

Nigerian celebrities, especially the females have stepped up their game in terms of what they wear to events and social gatherings over the years and fans are loving every bit of it.

Social media users are currently talking about the fitness of clothes between Davido’s girlfriend Chioma and Nina of BBNaija.

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina stepped out in a little denim dress and matching slippers while Davido’s girlfriend Chioma rocked a more revealing version with a Gucci bag and slippers.

These bold fashion statements have caused a debate online.

Whose look do you prefer?

