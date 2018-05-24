Local News

Bauchi Governor Reacts After His Deputy Resigned

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi accepts resignation of deputy

In a statement issued on his behalf by Mr Ali M. Ali, Special Adviser, Media, the governor described the tenure of his deputy as “meritorious” and therefore deserving of “commendation”.

“We received the resignation of our Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado.

“ On behalf of the people of Bauchi state, I want to thank him for his meritorious service while in office.”

“He remains vital to our administration and party.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours, and he can count on me for support.

“I am also optimistic he will avail the state his service when called upon in the future,” said Ali in the statement, quoting the governor.

It would be recalled that the deputy governor resigned on Wednesday, attributing his action to the dampening of spirit and waning zeal with regards his official responsibilities.

“Ordinarily, I should have remained up to the end of the tenure, but, with the current dampened spirit and waning zeal as it relates to my official engagements, my continued stay will not be fair and truthful to you as my brother and leader.

“ In this regard, I feel sure that, Your Excellency will readily recollect the most recent one – on – one discussion we had, precisely, on Thursday, April 19th, 2018, in your office, where, among other issues, I expressed to you, my contemplation to ‘step aside’, if need be, in order to free my conscience.

“I regret to say that it has become necessary to yield to that inner calling, and may this development be in accordance with the blessed will and guidance of Allah,” said the deputy governor in his resignation letter.

-NAN

