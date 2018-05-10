BBNaija 2018: Cee-C, Nina and Alex step out in style

Big Brother Naija female finalists ,Cee-C,Nina and Alex stepped out individually as they were hosted by Heritage Bank today..

Meanwhile Tobi and Alex visited his former place of work today.







The duo were warmly welcomed. Tobi was seen dancing along with co-workers, teaching them his (Tolex) favourite dance steps and Alex was seen seated at Tobi’s desk. It is obvious the duo had so much fun.





