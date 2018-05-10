Entertainment, Gossip

BBNaija 2018: Cee-C, Nina and Alex step out in style

Big Brother Naija female finalists ,Cee-C,Nina and Alex stepped out individually as they were hosted by Heritage Bank today..

Meanwhile Tobi and Alex visited his former place of work today.



The duo were warmly welcomed. Tobi was seen dancing along with co-workers, teaching them his (Tolex) favourite dance steps and Alex was seen seated at Tobi’s desk. It is obvious the duo had so much fun.


Trending Now:


READ ALSO:  Anita Joseph As 15-Year-Old Secondary School Student (Throwback Photo)


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian guy calls out his girlfriend for cheating on him with a “Rich Yahoo Boy,” and falling for him because of his luxury apartment

Toolz speaks on loosing her pregnancy as she covers Genevieve Magazine

Top 5 Ghanaian Actresses Taking Over The Nigerian Movie Industry

Stop Holding Unto Straws, Senate Tells IGP

Actress Dayo Amusa replies follower who slammed her for exposing her

Banks are sabotaging our efforts on new notes – CBN

Stunning photos of Davido and Chioma for a TV commercial

Female ban during Oro festival causes uproar

Make efforts at growth of Nigeria, Obi charges students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *