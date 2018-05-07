Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance

BBNaija Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance, the budding relationship between them might be having an effect on her.

Considering how close Tobi and Cee-c were to dating each other, it is easy for Cee-c to feel slighted with the public show of affection between Tobi and Alex.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cee-c has however said she bears no grudge and holds nobody to heart no matter the amount of pain she’s been caused, she will never wish them pain.

“Them” in her post might be relative and not necessarily Tobi and Alex but her followers and fans think she is referring to the Tolex gang. Some have even advised her to come together with Leo as a payback!

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata

Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’

Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch

Lionel Messi demands Barcelona sell star to accommodate Antoine Griezmann – Spanish media

Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona Chasing Chelsea Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Comedian Kenny Blaq happily shows off the interior of his home (Photos)

Teddy A’s babymama throws son a Spiderman themed birthday party (Photos+Video)

Davido shares adorable video of his second daughter, Hailey, taking her first steps

Mayorkun dedicates his Headies 2018 next rated award to Davido

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *