BBNaija 2018 ex-housemates attend the Headies Awards ’18

The 2018 edition of the Headies Awards was held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Victoria Island yesterday, May 5th and the latest celebrities – The ex Big Brother Naija housemates were in attendance to grace the occasion.

Tobi Bakre, Alex, Nina, BamBam, Ifu Ennada, Khloe, Ahneeka and more were all captured at the event, rocking their delectable outfit on the red carpet.

The 2018 Headies Awards which saw Simi, Davido and Wizkid amongst the biggest award winners, was filled with so much glamour and splendour as every recognised Nigerian celebrity took time to look their best for the show.

Checkout their looks below;

