BBNaija 2018: How Nigerians made Alex popular – Genevieve Nnaji






Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has spoken on why she accused Alex of throwing herself to male housemates.

Cee-c had during the live show told Big Brother host, Ebuka that Alex was fond of throwing herself at all the male housemates.

“Alex throws herself at all the guys in the house, showing boobs and ass everywhere,” She told BBN host, Ebuka after he asked her about the relationship between Alex and Tobi.

However, when asked by Nina why she described Alex that way, Cee-c said “Khloe told me that Alex took away Leo from her and Bambam also told me the same with Teddy A.

“So, what I told Ebuka about her tonight with Tobi is what I heard from other female housemates.”


