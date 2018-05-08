BBNaija 2018: Miracle’s elder brother gushes over Cee-C

Despite her fiery and controversial nature while in the big brother naija house, Cee-c appears to be stealing hearts day by days.







No other housemate in the just concluded big brother naija reality game show was able to polarize viewers as much as she did with her constant drama and fights with other housemates but it seems that she is a whole different person outside the house as she is slowing warming her way into the hearts of many fans.

The latest appear to be the elder Brother of this season’s winner, Captain Obokwe who posted this lovely photo this morning, calling her ‘a lady’.

Miracle and Cee-C often clashed during the show. See his post below;