#BBNaija: A follower condemns Cee-C’s legs




Big Brother Naija finalist, Cee-C has replied a follower who decided to troll her by calling her legs ‘angry’.

The lovely shared photos of herself on her social media page and a follower decided she had to say something about her legs.



The follower said,

Mama Biko work on your angry legs

To which CeeC replied,

@mhiz_motunrayhor your pictures says a lot..

And here’s a photo of Motunrayo,


