BBNaija: Ahneeka gifted N1m by her fans (Photos)

Media personality and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka, who hung out with her fans at Elegushi beach earlier, got a N1million cash gift from them.







It should be recalled that finalist, Cee-C got N2million from her fans upon her eviction from the reality show, and her return from Nigeria.

Ahneeka’s fans decided to bless her too as they presented to her, during their hang out, a cheque of a million Naira.

See photos of the beauty flanked by her loving fans below: