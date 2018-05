Ahneeka

Iwuchukwu Ahneeka Marianne Onyii, 25, has been quietly slaying on her Instagram page with lovely photos.

Despite leaving the reality show which introduced her to Africa early, she has over 220,000 followers on Instagram.

The tall lady has a loaded CV, aside being a media enterpreneur, she is also an event host ,TV Presenter, actor, scriptwriter, model, singer and an engineer.

See more photos:

