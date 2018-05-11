Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: Ahneeka’s epic reply to troll who asked her to get married

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka hit back hard at a troll who told her to ‘get married because she is getting old’.

The troll wrote:

Stop posting pictures thinking how to get married,you are getting old Ahneeka

To which she replied,

Is there a possibility your brain didn’t make it when you were born?Use your nose to breathe in a little more sense

According to critics, Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate Ahneeka was one of the worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Headies awards ceremony.

Ahneeka was not going to let that slide as she took to her Instagram to fire back at those who said her dressing was inappropriate.

According to Ahneeka who challenged her followers to dare to be different, it might not work out but the balls counts.

Here’s what she wrote below;

“People hate what they don’t understand… Dare to be bold…might not always work out. ..but its the balls that count.. P.S I love this look
Thank you

