Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: “Alex can’t make it on her own, she has no direction in life” – Read the nasty things being said about Alex on Twitter

Ever since her leave from the house, people have taken it upon themselves to ruthlessly troll her.

A follower even argued that Alex claimed what she is not in the Big Brother Naija House, a “posh” girl.

More recently, some Twitter users are going all ballistic on her; saying really, really nasty things about her personality.

This comes after the rumour that her ‘bestie’, Tobi Bakre, an ex-housemate and her former strategic partner has slept with her and decided to move on.

It would be recalled that the investment banker revealed in an interview on Rubbin Minds that dating Alex might not work which is contrary to his former views about her.

See how some Twitters users are defaming her personality,

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

“You are beautiful” – Adesua Etomi gushes over Alex as they hangout together (Photos)

I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim.

New outbreak of Ebola kills 17 in DR Congo

Reminisce shows off his baby mama of 13 years (Photos)

Nigerian beauty queen, Josephine Igoche dies in Kaduna after brief illness

Chioma Jesus reveals how she was forced to choose between her Faith & Schooling by her Mother

Wizkid’s ex, Sophie Alakija, survives a ghastly accident with her husband and 2 kids. (Photos)

Maleek Berry takes shot at all irresponsible elders in the music industry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *