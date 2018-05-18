BBNaija: Alex Celebrates With Fans After Arriving Nsukka (Photos)

Alex shared the photos on social media

Big Brother Naija finalist, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra aka Alex couldn’t hold her joy yesterday after she was hosted in her state by friends and well wishers.

The reality star had earlier honoured an invitation by her Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, who hosted her family and team. After that, she enjoyed another round of good time with friends she knew from way back.

Sharing photos on social media, Alex wrote:

“There is nothing I can say or type that can show how grateful I am. Enugu,Nsukka, I’m blessed with you people. I’m proud to be a University of Nigeria Nsukka student. I’m proud to be a federation theatre member. I’m happy I’m loved. You people increased my confidence in being myself.

@stinblaze_da_comedian @mitchy_mike I can’t thank you enough. The sponsors of my welcome, I am overwhelmed. @tobibakre you are irreplaceable. @z3lla_ I mithed u ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£. See yasef. @teez_dora @nelly_cath God bless u. @poptvofficial Thanks for being around, the sky is a starting point. Many people to thank. Lemme come and be going before I type rubbish. May God bless you all. Never forget where you started from.”

