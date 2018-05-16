Entertainment

#BBNaija: Alex Flaunts Her New Haircut (Photos)

Queen of Eastern Nigeria Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra has continued to use her new found fame to establish herself in the showbiz industry with bold fashion statements.

 

 

Alex shared these beautiful photos of herself rocking a short haircut which was dyed green as she returns to her hometown Enugu (O42).

In a playful manner, she took to her Instagram page shared photos and wrote saying:

Thanks to my honourable Governor His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for inviting myself and @tobibakre Thanks to @dream925fm @marcswagz fun fun fun. Thanks a lot today. God bless you . @iamnaniboi dance spoiler oooo

See her post below:

 

 

 

 

 

 Source – Gistreel

