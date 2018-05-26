BBNaija: “Alex is so bitter she blocked me on Instagram” – Aggrieved fan calls her out

An Instagram user identified as @blogger_dami took to the platform to call out BBNaija housemate, Alex for blocking him on the platform even while he was not following her.

According to blogger dami, he stumbled on her Instagram handle and found out that he couldn’t connect before then realizing she must have blocked him out.

Read below:

Alex is so bitter, she blocked me on Instagram even while I wasn’t following her.

I am not so much a fan of the Big Brother Naija show but with the noise from followers and the hypes on social media. I sha adopted some housemates and was wishing they won as a fan. Unfortunately I had 2 people at the finals that I supported, but the favourite did not win…at least he was a finalist.

Yes, my favorite was Tobi and for Alex, I was never a fan of her..Yes she has her fans and everyone has the right to choose. From the way she danced rascally in house to her gossips and the likes…I just didn’t find myself top tune with her, so I never even bothered following her on Instagram though we are always slaaped on the face by her photos since she is attached to our person.

I think it happened when she posted the nude photo and it went viral on the internet. I was reading via @instablog9ja on how she claimed she was hacked. And personally as a social media critic and writer, I knew all these stunts by these celebrities are for publicities so I don’t buy them…

I must have commented it was all for publicity and she shouldn’t come here to give us stories. We know the hacking excuse is what they always come up with. She would not be the first to do so..Even Small Doctor that was wanking on SnapChat claimed he was hacked…We knew the matter would die down…but just as some people have called us Lazy…Nigerians must talk

Okay, I didn’t even realize the Alex have blocked me until a day when I stumbled on her handle through a popular hashtag and gbamm…it was blank…Like who blocks who is not even following them

Better find something do and stop doing shakushaku all over the place…Alex Empire ko…Alex tyre ni

