Local News

#BBNaija: Alex Stuns In Glamorous Matching Outfit (Photos)

Alex

Nigerian reality television star, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra aka Alex has taken to her social media handle to share cute photos as she shows off her fashion sense. 

The ex-Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate wore a matching short and top as she posed for the camera. Her fans didn’t waste time as they praised her for the outfit.

“So today was an “Alex rush out day” but happiness all the way.” she wrote.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija: See How Cee-C’s Fans Dragged Alex For Rocking Similar Outfit On Instagram (Photos)

Notorious Robber Begs For His Life After Being Caught During An Unsuccessful Operation In Delta State (Photos)

The Touching Moment Nigerian Pastor Allegedly Healed Twin Sisters Of Insanity (Photos)

Ronaldo Responds As Neymar Attempts To Seal Real Madrid Move

Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Talks Relationship

These New & Beautiful Photos Of Tonto Dikeh Will Make Your Day

Obiano Gives Quit Notice To Okada Riders In Onitsha, Awka

Oh No! Three Ebola Patients Escape From Quarantine Facility

Shocker: Popular Businessman Kills His Own Wife And 2 Daughters In Their Sleep (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *