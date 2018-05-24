BBNaija: Alex Stuns In Glamorous Matching Outfit (Photos)

Alex

Nigerian reality television star, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra aka Alex has taken to her social media handle to share cute photos as she shows off her fashion sense.

The ex-Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate wore a matching short and top as she posed for the camera. Her fans didn’t waste time as they praised her for the outfit.

“So today was an “Alex rush out day” but happiness all the way.” she wrote.

See more photos below:

