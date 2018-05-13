BBNaija: Anto defends Alex against fan who insulted her

Big Brother housemate Anto has defended Alex on her Instagram page.

Anto had made a post and as usual a troll commented on the post, insulting Alex, but Anto was having none of it as she defended Alex.

Alex and Tobi who go by the moniker Tolex have been seen on several occasions and some people felt her supposed “friendship” with Tobi is a ploy to make Cee-c jealous.

Such people came for her on a post Anto shared on her Instagram page.

The fan wrote:

@alex_unusual come and see your fellow housemate doing something meanigful with her life. She and @officialomlolu are not doing loto up n down. Leave Tobi alone and stop doing mumu Tolex up and down. Get a life.

Anto quickly replied the troll in a stern but polite way, saying:

@iamsefiya please don’t come into my comments, talking negatively about my friend. Thanks

