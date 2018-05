Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Anto has just landed her first acting gig.





She will star in a comedy stage play titled “Official Couple” in June.

Last week, photos of her dressed as a traditional Edo bride with her groom ‘Chuks D General’ made the rounds on social media.

The pictures were part of promotional photos for the stage play, which also stars Nedu, Broda Shaggi, Josh 2 Funny, The White Nigerian and other comic acts.

See photos below: