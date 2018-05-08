BBNaija: Anto Stuns In Beautiful Bridal Outfits

Anto
These are wedding pictures of Antoinette Munirat Lecky of the Big Brother Naija fame.
The young woman who is romantically attached to ex housemate and romance partner, Lolu is still single and also doing a modeling job.
Anto was dressed in attires representing the Yoruba and Edo tribes in Nigeria. She also posed in an English outfit with a striking smile that could lighten up someone’s day.
See more photos:
