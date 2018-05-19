BBNaija: BamBam Gushes Over Teddy A

BamBam and Teddy A

The love between, ex-Big Brother Naija contestants, BamBam and Teddy A seems to be growing stronger and stronger by the day as shown by the duo.

Social media users were forced to notice today after Teddy A posted a fine photo on his page and BamBam whom he is romantically linked with gushed over him saying “he’s all mine.”

Many people have predicted that the two might eventually end up walking down the aisle as the chemistry between them is too hard to break.

