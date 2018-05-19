Local News

#BBNaija: BamBam Gushes Over Teddy A

BamBam and Teddy A

The love between, ex-Big Brother Naija contestants, BamBam and Teddy A seems to be growing stronger and stronger by the day as shown by the duo.

Social media users were forced to notice today after Teddy A posted a fine photo on his page and BamBam whom he is romantically linked with gushed over him saying “he’s all mine.” 

Many people have predicted that the two might eventually end up walking down the aisle as the chemistry between them is too hard to break.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nollywood Actor, Zubby Michael Builds Mansion Worth Millions Of Naira (Photos)

Meghan Markle’s Mum Fights Back Tears As Her Daughter Recites Wedding Vows (Photos)

Many Injured As Thugs Disrupt APC Congress In Ondo (Photos)

Buhari Campaign Secretary Reportedly Beaten At APC Congress In Kwara (Photo)

Police Recruitment: Force Designate 4 Centres For Its Computer Based Test Of New Recruits

Shameless Prophet Flogged In Ogun Community For Abducting, Impregnating a 10-year-old Girl (Photos)

Residents Throw Surprise Birthday For Hardworking Traffic Warden In Awka, See How He Reacted (Photos)

BREAKING News: Gov. Okorocha Absent As Imo APC Congress Holds In Secret Venue Despite Court Order

BREAKING News: Chime, Nnamani, Others Escape Attack As Violence Mars APC Congress In Enugu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *