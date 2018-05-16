Local News

#BBNaija: Beware Of Miracle – Insider Warns Nina, She Responds

Nina and Miracle

A fan who claimed to be an insider has dished words of advice to ex-big brother naija housemate, Nina, not to trust everybody who laughs with her, as most do not wish her well.

She warned Nina to be careful how she relates with Miracle as his family are not proud of her. The fan further made shocking revelations about Miracle’s family.

The alleged insider wrote on Nina’s comment section.

Nina

Responding, Nina liked the message and thanked the fan for the advice.

See the screenshot below:

