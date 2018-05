Big Brother Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee C in a recent interview with Pulse TV said she hasn’t completely gotten used to random people coming up to her and asking for a photo, she is grateful for the love she is getting.

Speaking of her reactions upon seeing how people saw her, Cee C said though she was shocked at some things she found out, like ‘the most bitter woman’, Cee C is all about learning from the atom of truth and moving past the rest.

Watch the interview below:

-Akpraise