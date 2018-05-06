Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: Cee-C gives epic reply to a follower who condemned her legs

Big Brother Naija finalist, Cee-C has replied a follower who decided to troll her by calling her legs ‘angry’.

The lovely shared photos of herself on her social media page and a follower decided she had to say something about her legs.

The follower said,

Mama Biko work on your angry legs

To which CeeC replied,

@mhiz_motunrayhor your pictures says a lot..

And here’s a photo of Motunrayo,

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Lagos CAN Chairman Apostle Alexander Bamgbola: I Was A Wizard, Witch..How I Joined The Occult World – The Nation

Pastor Adeboye: All Christians In Nigeria Call Me Daddy, When Anyone Of Them Dies It’s My Son That Is Dead

Travis Scott’s mother wants him to get DNA test on Kylie baby

“You make Alex more popular when you criticize her” – Genevieve Nnaji

Church bans members that do not have PVC from worship

Pretty Mike raped me at 16, Andre Blaze did recently – Nigerian lady alleges

#Headies2018: Slaymama seen battling with her high-heeled shoe after the event (Video)

Dorcas Shola Fapson Shouts ‘Ojoro’ Before Announcing Wizkid winner at Headies

#BBNaija: A follower condemns Cee-C’s legs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *