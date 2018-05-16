BBNaija: Cee-C Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In No Makeup Photos

Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija 2018housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C has taken to social media to share beautiful makeup free photos.

The reality star has continued to look gorgeous as she grows her brand after the show. She has been visiting politicians and celebrities, including fans since the end of the show.

She shared the photos on her social media page.

