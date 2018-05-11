Local News

#BBNaija: Cee-C Looks Flawless In New Photos

 

25 year old young lawyer, Cee-C has made up the height shortfall with an alluring face.

Even without her make-up, its clear that Cee-C is good-looking and this could have been what brought her former colleague, Tobi to his knees when the reality show started.

Cee-C has continued to build a brand for herself outside the reality show which ended some weeks back.

See more photos:

