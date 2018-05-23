BBNaija: Cee-C looks stunning as she rocks N348,000 black YSL-Heel Pump

Popularly known as Cee-C, the young lady is in the news after she was rocking a very expensive footwear. Cee-C who is still on media rounds, was recently seen rocking a N348,000 heel pump.

The black YSL-Heel Pump was designed by world famous designer, Saint Laurent. It is made of pure leather and has a monogram logo heel of 4.3 inches.

See proof of the price below:

Cee-C while stepping out for an interview, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her outfit with the caption:

“Maybe the journey isn’t so much about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t you , so you can be who you were meant to be in the first place.”

-Gistreel