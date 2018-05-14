BBNaija: Cee-C Pens Heartfelt Message To Her Sister To Celebrate Mother’s Day (Photos)

Cee-C and her sister

First runner up in the last Big Brother Naija reality show, Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C has written an emotional letter to her sister for standing behind her as she celebrates mother’s day.

Cee-C whose mother is late took to social media to share the photos and message.

She wrote: “Thank you. Thank you, for every single thing you’ve ever done for me, everything you’ve done with me, everything you’ve taught me. I know I wasn’t always the easiest person to be around, but you were and continue to be there for me no matter how difficult things (or I) become. I appreciate you more than I can put into words.

Belinda, words will never be enough to express my gratitude to you for all that you are and all you do for us. Thank you for being the voice of reason, thank you for standing firm and tall through it all, thank you for being the calm to my storm, thank you for simply existing.

May God continually strengthen you to be there for your own.

Close to my heart you’ll be, sisters forever you and me.

I love you forever and a day more.”

