BBNaija: Cee-C Shows Off Her Father, Celebrates Him On His Birthday (Photo)

Popular Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C, has shown off her dad on Instagram in a new post she made.
The reality star made the post some hours ago on the photo-sharing platform where she boasts of a massive 541k followers, in order to celebrate the man’s birthday.
Cee-C shared a photo of the man and herself posing together and then wrote a heartwarming caption alongside it.
She wrote: “I call him Odogwu!
“My tower of strength..
“Happy birthday to a world class dad..love you papa”
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria