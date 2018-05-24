BBNaija: Cee-C Shows Off Her Father, Celebrates Him On His Birthday (Photo)

Popular Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C, has shown off her dad on Instagram in a new post she made.

The reality star made the post some hours ago on the photo-sharing platform where she boasts of a massive 541k followers, in order to celebrate the man’s birthday.

Cee-C shared a photo of the man and herself posing together and then wrote a heartwarming caption alongside it.

She wrote: “I call him Odogwu!

“My tower of strength..

“Happy birthday to a world class dad..love you papa”

