Local News

BBNaija: Cee-C Shows Off Her Father, Celebrates Him On His Birthday (Photo)

Popular Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C, has shown off her dad on Instagram in a new post she made.

The reality star made the post some hours ago on the photo-sharing platform where she boasts of a massive 541k followers, in order to celebrate the man’s birthday.

Cee-C shared a photo of the man and herself posing together and then wrote a heartwarming caption alongside it.

She wrote: “I call him Odogwu!

“My tower of strength..

“Happy birthday to a world class dad..love you papa”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Married Man Who Offers Door-to-door Sperm Delivery Has 65 Children, Hopes To Reach 100 (Photos)

Graphic Photos Of Father Of 3 Crushed To Death By Truck In Lagos State

Too Bloody! Woman Cut Into Pieces With A Machete By Her Own Husband… Find Out Why (Graphic Photos)

Atiku Set To Declare For Presidency

Shocking Makeup Transformation Of Young Lady Whose Face Was Disfigured By Fire (Photo)

Radio Presenter, Biodun Fabunmi Of Okemesi Ekiti Is Dead

Fraudster Who Makes Up To N10,000 Daily From Extorting Lagos Motorists Nabbed (Photo)

#OBJWhereIsThePower: Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie Kicks-off Online Campaign Against Obasanjo (Photos)

Ebola Outbreak In DRC May Spread Nationally And Internationally – WHO Issues New Warning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *