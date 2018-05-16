BBNaija; Cee-C Stuns In New Photos

Cee-C
Cee-C doesn’t have that commanding physical presence but her beautiful face has covered for the height shortfall.
The marching outfit has brought out her hot shape with social media users talking about it.
Even Nigerian comedian and singer, Tunde Ednut recently became a fan of Cee-C after admitting that she is very beautiful.
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!