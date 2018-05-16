Local News

BBNaija; Cee-C Stuns In New Photos

 

Cee-C

Cee-C doesn’t have that commanding physical presence but her beautiful face has covered for the height shortfall.

The marching outfit has brought out her hot shape with social media users talking about it.

Even Nigerian comedian and singer, Tunde Ednut recently became a fan of Cee-C after admitting that she is very beautiful.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Worried Bukola Saraki Set To Meet President Buhari Over Alleged Plot By IGP To Implicate Him

Things You Never Knew About Late Yoruba Actress, Aishat Abimbola (Photos)

World Cup 2018: England Rejects Arsenal Midfielder, Wilshere

Lady Shot In The Head During Gun Fight Between Police & Robbers In Delta (Graphic Photo)

Man’s Eyes Get Plucked Out By His Own Family For Wanting To Marry Girl Of His Choice (Photos)

Ex-Governor Thrown Into Prison For Allegedly Stealing

Dasuki Granted Fresh Bail After Re-arraignment

You Have No Right To Search Wike’s House – Court Orders Police, EFCC, DSS

Meet The 128-Year-Old Woman Who Believes Her Long Life Is A Punishment From God (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *