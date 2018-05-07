BBNaija: Check Out Tobi Bakre’s Throwback Pictures

Tobi Bakre

23-year old University of Lagos graduate, published photographer and investment banker, Tobi Bakre looks adorable in his freshly released throwback photos.

Tobi gained so much popularity in the reality show which lasted for 85 days in South Africa following his dramatic relationship with Cee-C.

He has also been accused of being a notorious gossip. Tobi hopes to make a big name in the field of photography as well as banking in the nearest future.

See more photos:

