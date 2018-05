Nina

Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, has just been announced as the brand ambassador for skin care line, Pincas.

The beauty enthusiast shared a photo on her Instagram page clad in nothing but a towel and we can’t help but notice how her skin is glowing.

See the alluring photo below;

