BBNaija: Controversy As Alex Mistakenly Posts Picture Of Herself And Mystery ‘Man’ In Bed (Photos)

Alex

Former big brother naija housemate, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra aka Alex has found herself in another controversy after she allegedly shared a photo of her with a man on top of her while in bed. The purported photo was shared on her snapchat handle.

However, the identity of the man in question is still unknown but many people are already pointing fingers. In the photo, a face purportedly belonging to Alex could be seen facing the camera while the alleged man lay on her with his back to the camera.

The controversial photo

Some fans are alleging that the man on top of Alex looks so much like Tobi. Others alleged that if it is not Tobi, then it means Alex has been taking him for granted.

However, the reality television star has denied being the one in the photo. Taking to her Instagram story, Alex alleged that her Snapchat account was hacked making it possible for the hacker to have posted the photo through her account.

Some people have already began making comparisons

