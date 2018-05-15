Local News

BBNaija: Controversy As Throwback Bedroom Photo Of Alex With Ex-Lover Surfaces

 

Alex and her ex

A throwback photo of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex with an alleged former lover has found its way to the internet.

It would be recalled that during the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Alex had reveaed to fellow housemate, Leo that she had an abortion at the age of 16 after she was impregnated by a then boyfriend while she was in secondary school.

The photo which is now trending on social media has caused some ripples. Some of Alex’s fans have alleged that some fans of Cee-C who are unhappy with her relationship with Tobi uploaded it to ridicule her.

Read some reactions online:

