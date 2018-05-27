Local News

BBNaija: Curvy Uriel Parades Her Cleavage In New Alluring Photos

 

2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel has shown us yet another appealing part of her as she bares huge cleavage in new photos.

“Pls pls I would like to beg you let my saggy boobs feel sexy pls .. It’s a shoot after I will pack them. Pls just let me have this picture I’m shaking as I’m typing this. Pls pls” she captioned one of the pictures.

As expected, the photos have gone viral with many commenters lusting after her. 

Uriel is a singer and also an entrepreneur striving to carve a niche for herself in the Lagos industry.

See another photo below:

